Senior Casey Umstead scored both goals for UConn on Sunday afternoon.



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Senior back Casey Umstead notched two goals to lift the No. 4 UConn field hockey team to a 2-1 victory at No. 11 Michigan on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Huskies improved to 3-0 while the Wolverines (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season.





Umstead broke open the scoring midway through the second half on a penalty corner in the 55th minute. With an assist from freshman back Margot van Hecking Colenbrander, the Huskies took a 1-0 lead on Umstead's third goal of the year.



Nearly three minutes later, the senior found the back of the cage for the second time. After a miscue by a Michigan defender provoked a whistle by the official, Umstead went to the penalty stroke line and scored in the 58th minute. The senior now leads the Huskies with four goals and nine points so far this season.



Michigan cut the deficit to one with under four minutes to go in regulation thanks to Meg Dowthwaite. On the Wolverines' first penalty corner of the contest, Dowthwait took a shot that deflected off an UConn defender and into the back of the net to cut their deficit to 2-1.



Michigan then earned a penalty corner as time was dwindling down, creating their best scoring opportunity and a chance to tie the game. The Wolverines got off a shot but UConn senior Nina Klein came up big with a save in the final 30 seconds of the game.



Klein posted five saves, while Michigan counterpart Sam Swenson picked up two.



The Huskies had 11 penalty corners to the Wolverines' two, while UConn outshot Michigan 8-7.



UConn saw its 206 shutout-minute streak come to an end on Dowthwait's goal for Michigan. The Huskies are now outscoring opponents 11-1 through three games in 2017.



UConn is back in action at home on Friday, Sept. 8 against west coast rival Pacific. The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET.



