

Photo: BWMedia



Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce Aon New Zealand as the new naming rights sponsor of the 2017 and 2018 Aon National Secondary Schools Tournaments.





With 21 tournaments around the country, over 5,000 players and coaches and a history dating back, in the case of the Rankin Cup for boys over 90 years, secondary schools hockey has a rich heritage.



Traditionally played in September each year, this year’s competition will see over 200 high schools competing at different levels to find the best boys and girls secondary schools teams in the country.



“We’re thrilled to have Aon New Zealand continue their relationship with Hockey New Zealand, dating back to 2015 when they came on board as a Small Sticks partner. Aon have a deep commitment to secondary schools sport in New Zealand and it was an easy decision with them to align their partnership to our secondary schools tournaments,” said Hockey NZ CEO Ian Francis.



“Aon New Zealand has a strong record of supporting young New Zealanders, assisting them to achieve their potential in the sport of their choosing. We are proud to announce the renewal of our partnership with Hockey New Zealand and excited to become the major sponsor of the 2017 Aon National Secondary Schools Tournaments,” commented Geoff Blampied, CEO of Aon New Zealand.



“These tournaments are the pinnacle of secondary school hockey and Aon New Zealand is pleased to be able to continue to assist young New Zealanders realise their sporting aspirations.”



Aon’s support of the Aon National Secondary Schools Hockey Tournaments extends to the naming rights of the top four events being the Aon Rankin Cup and Aon India Shield for boys held in Hamilton and the Aon Federation Cup and Aon Marie Fry for girls held in the Hawke’s Bay.



Aon is the largest provider of insurance broking, risk management and human resource consulting services both in New Zealand and globally.



In New Zealand, there are over 800 staff in 76 offices located around the country, with over 50,000 staff in 120 countries globally. For more on Aon refer to www.aon.co.nz



CLICK HERE for more on the 2017 Aon Secondary Schools Tournaments



Coverage of Aon Secondary Schools expanded





Photo: BWMedia



Teams from Kaitaia to Gore are battling it out across the country this week at Hockey New Zealand Aon Secondary School Tournaments.



We have you covered for results, standings and stats from all 21 Aon Secondary School tournaments, simply click the link below and select your tournament.



CLICK HERE to follow results, standings and stats from each tournament



In an exciting development, Hockey New Zealand has confirmed expanded live coverage of finals day (9th September) at the Boys’ Aon Rankin Cup/India Shield and Girls’ Aon Federation Cup/Marie Fry Trophy.



In total eight games will be streamed live on the Hockey New Zealand Facebook page (www.facebook.com/hockeynz) and will be available to replay on demand afterwards.



Everyone who likes the Hockey New Zealand Facebook page will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.



CLICK HERE to like Hockey New Zealand on Facebook now!



Aon Secondary Schools Live on Facebook

Saturday 9th September



Boys Aon Secondary Schools Tournament, Hamilton

8:15am - Aon India Shield Bronze Medal

10:00am - Aon India Shield Gold Medal

11:45am - Aon Rankin Cup Bronze Medal

1:30pm - Aon Rankin Cup Gold Medal



Girls Aon Secondary Schools Tournament, Hawke’s Bay

8:15am - Aon Marie Fry Trophy Bronze Medal

10:00am - Aon Marie Fry Trophy Gold Medal

11:45am - Aon Federation Cup Bronze Medal

1:30pm - Aon Federation Cup Gold Medal



Hockey New Zealand Media release