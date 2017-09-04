The final day of School Games 2017 was not without drama as the Girls competition was decided by goal difference, as England Blue took the gold over England Red, and Ulster who didn’t play, collected bronze. In the boys, the silver and bronze medal positions were decided, in the Boys competition, after England Blue sealed the gold medal position yesterday.





Boys



Ulster 5-5 England Red (12:00)



An incredible match which was instrumental in England Red claiming bronze, by field goals scored! England Red started off with a bang in minute 1 with Sebastian Shaw netting. Ulster then went on a scoring spree and stormed 3-1 ahead with goals from Harry Dow and a brace from Owen McElhinney. The Red’s then equalised with two goals in two minutes Matthew Wilson and Ethan Hopkins. Ulster then nudged back ahead with a penalty stroke on 39 minutes from Fergus Gibson. The Red’s equalised on 46 minutes from Russell Thomas, but Ulster went ahead again on 52 minutes with another from Dow. England Red got their crucial equaliser to clinch bronze on 56 minutes with a goal from Jack Stubbings.



Scotland 5-0 England White (12:00)



Scotland was hunting for the bronze medal, but they fell just short, on field goals! Five goals in a swashbuckling performance saw them come within whiskers of claiming a medal position. Goals were scored by Ewen Mackie, Struan Walker, Andrew McConnell, with Jamie Golden netting a brace.



Final standings



Pos, Team, P, W, D, L, GD, Pts

1, England Blue, 4, 3, 1, 0, 9, 10

2, Ulster, 4, 2, 1, 1, 4, 7

3, England Red*, 4, 1, 2, 1, 3, 5

4, Scotland, 4, 1, 2, 1, 3, 5

5, England White, 4, 0, 0, 4, -19, 0



*win on field goals.



Girls



England Blue 5-0 England White (10:00)



England Blue knew they needed to win and keep their superior goal difference of England Red to take the gold… and that’s exactly what they did. A brace each from Hannah de Selincourt and Caroline Spence and a goal from Mollie D’Arcy Rice secured School Games glory for the Blues.



Scotland 2-4 England Red (10:00)



England Red was still in with a chance of gold, but it was a tall order to overturn England Blue’s superior goal difference. The task got more difficult when Scotland took the lead on 12 minutes through Emma Forrest. However, the Reds didn’t let that setback them get them down and scored four goals in a row, including a hat-trick from Olivia Back and a goal from Maddy Davies. Scotland did add a second with nine minutes to go, from Milly Wood, which meant England Red had to settle for Silver medal – still a fantastic achievement.



Final Standings



Pos, Team, P, W, D, L, GD, Pts

1, England Blue, 4, 3, 0, 1, 10, 9,

2, England Red, 4, 3, 0, 1, 4, 9

3, Ulster, 4, 2, 1, 1, 5, 7

4, England White, 4, 1, 1, 2, -7, 4

5, Scotland, 4, 0, 0, 4, -12, 0



