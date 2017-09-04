Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
England U21 women claim Euro bronze

Published on Monday, 04 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 51
England U21 women win v Germany

England U21 women claimed bronze at the EuroHockey Junior Championships after a dramatic comeback against Germany.



Two strikes in the final four minutes from Holly Munro and Esme Burge saw England edge ahead in the closing minutes to secure third place.

Earlier Erica Sanders had put England into an early lead but Nele Aring and Elisa Grave saw Germany battle back in the second half and Grave’s penalty corner on 55 minutes looked like it may be the winner.

But England kept their cool and converted two penalty corners of their own in the 56 and 58 minutes to win bronze and round off an impressive campaign in Valencia.

England Hockey Board Media release

