The Netherlands scored a perfect five from five to land the men’s EuroHockey Junior Championships gold medal as they eventually overcame Belgium following a titanic tussle in Valencia.





For the Oranje, it means they won an incredible four European titles in the sapce of seven days, adding to the men's and women's senior golds and, later on Sunday, the women's Under-21 success with a 6-0 win with Belgium the final victims each time.



In the end, it was top scorer from AH&BC Amsterdam, Boris Burkhardt, who slotted the winning shoot-out, dodging right and slipping past Benjamin Pierre to score his side’s fifth effort.



It capped a superb final of end-to-end hockey with both sides having their spells in the ascendancy with the Belgians fighting back in the closing minutes to equalise.



The Dutch had taken the lead inside the first ten minutes when Jochem Bakker picked out Noud Schoenaker from back to front and the forward worked some space and cracked the ball home.



Alexis Lemaire equalised almost immediately with his third penalty stroke of the week, netting after a melee in the circle offered the opportunity.



Burkhardt put the Netherlands back in front when he whipped home a drag-flick past Charles Masset for his 11th goal of the tournament. And they remained in the box seat for much of the second half with Joren Romijn making a pair of glorious saves in quick succession from Dragons' Henri Raes and Tommy Willems.



Belgium kept fighting and they got their reward when Nicolas Poncelet’s ball into the middle broke to Loic Sidler who returned a pass across the face of goal to the waiting Gregory Stockbroekx who juggled the ball into the net.



It sent the game to shoot-out where the first round ended with both sides on the board. Jochem Bakker put the Dutch 2-1 up before Romijn kept out Raes. It was the game-breaker as the next four shoot-outs were all scored, giving Burkhardt the chance to net the crucial goal.



Reflecting on the victory, goalkeeper Joren Romijn said it was a superb team effort to bounce back after two tough draws to open the campaign.



“After the hard games in the pool against Spain and England, two points from two games, you know its going to be hard. It was always possible to get the nine goals against Portugal [to get through] and once we did that, we knew there were just four teams left.



“We played an incredible game against Germany; today it wasn’t always good but we just won and it’s incredible.”



Asked about his role in the shoot-out, while he kept out one effort, he hailed the efforts of the side’s shoot-out takers for scoring a perfect set.



“I don’t think it was even my part because we scored five out of five. We trained shoot-outs a lot; I hoped to stop three or four of them but one was enough.



“We didn’t decide before the tournament about who would be in goal for the shoot-outs. We discussed it before the semi-final and we said that I was ending the game and so if it was going to shoot-outs, then I would be the guy.



“You always want to be important for the team. We defended the whole tournament really well. Of course, it’s nice to be an important part of the team but it doesn’t matter how you win. We are European champions.”



Burkhardt’s plans for the next few hours were simple: “Party! Of course!”



