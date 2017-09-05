

Delf Ness will be responsible for leading the sport’s marketing, digital and communications strategies.



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has today announced the appointment of Delf Ness as Marketing and Communications Director.





Delf will take up the newly created position in the FIH Headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland in October 2017.



The former Vice-President of the DHB (German Hockey Federation) will be responsible for leading the sport’s marketing, digital and communications strategies going forward.



In addition to relinquishing his voluntary position with the DHB, where he was responsible for marketing, communication and events, he also leaves his consultancy role with stilwerk (stilwerk.com) where he was part of the Management Board. There he was responsible for the development of strategic marketing, international expansion and sales for the company that undertakes premium interior design at three unique destinations in Germany.



After spending his youth in Germany, Delf travelled to the USA to undertake his university studies. There he earned a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts – Film/TV at the University of Arizona in Tucson before heading to Boston to study a Masters of Science in Television Economics.



His early career saw him take on several positions within the national and international media industry, with roles including managing international rights distribution, co-production, production and consulting.



Delf then became a Managing Partner at 1picture, where his role involved consulting and implementation of visual communication at venues and major events, with clients including Juventus FC, Munich’s Allianz Arena and BMW amongst others.



He then became an international strategic media and communications consultant in the sports and entertainment industry where he worked with the likes of Mercedes Benz, Emirates, Heineken and a number of football organisations.



As a former German junior hockey internationalist, Delf has remained active in the sport. In addition to his role as Vice-President of the DHB he has also undertaken coaching at various age levels. Such work inspired him to establish the Alster Grootbos Hockey Project in South Africa which sees volunteers teach over 300 children from different townships at three locations in Gansbaai.



Speaking of the appointment, FIH CEO Jason McCracken said: "We’re delighted that Delf will be joining the FIH in this newly created position. He brings significant experience and a passion for hockey which will have a positive impact on our leadership team. His professional knowledge and skills will be crucial to progressing the development of our 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy as we now move to implement the Hockey Pro League and all our other new and exciting initiatives.”



FIH is also recruiting for a number of positions within the Events Team. To see all vacancies, visit FIH.ch.



