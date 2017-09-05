Ajit scored his first goal in the sixth minute before slotting home another three goals in the match. Pandey, too, scored his first goal in the 16th minute of the match before scoring three more field goals later.





A match in progress at the Hocket Stadium in Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh



SCORING FOUR goals each, forwards Ajit Yadav and Satyam Pandey helped MSS Hockey Academy, Ghazipur, scored an emphatic 12-0 win over OTHL Kolkata on Monday in a league match of the 16th S N Vohra Memorial Sub-Junior U-14 Hockey Tournament being organised by Rock Rovers Hockey Club at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium here. It was a superlative performance by the Uttar Pradesh team as they dominated proceedings throughout the match. Ajit scored his first goal in the sixth minute before slotting home another three goals in the match. Pandey, too, scored his first goal in the 16th minute of the match before scoring three more field goals later. Besides Ajit and Satyam, Rahul and Vijay scored a goal each for the winning team.





In the second league match of the day, SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar, played a goalless draw against DAV Senior Secondary School, Shahabad.



Earlier on the opening day of the tournament, a hat-trick by Lovepreet guided DAV Senior Secondary School, Shahabad, to a 5-2 win over Mohali Hockey Academy (MHA), Mohali. The match began on an attacking note as MHA drew first blood when Aryan Walia converted a penalty corner in the third minute to put the team ahead. Three minutes later, Akash scored the equaliser for DAV, finding the net through a field goal. DAV forwards then stepped up the tempo and Arshdeep scored the second goal for the team through a penalty corner in the 17th minute of the match to make it 2-1. Two minutes later, Lovepreet made a fine rally into the opposition half to score the third goal for the DAV school. Lovepreet continued his fine form in the match to score his second goal as well as the fourth in the 25th minute to make the scoreboard read 4-1 in favour of DAV.



The second half of the game, too, saw Lovepreet showing his brilliance as the forward scored his third goal via a penalty stroke in the 39th minute. Simranjit Singh scored the second goal for Mohali Hockey Academy to reduce the deficit in the 52nd minute as DAV romped home 5-2 in the match.



Indian Express