Indranil Basu



NEW DELHI: It seems that Hockey India (HI) is taking a leaf out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) book. In a first-of-its kind move, the HI is going to advertise for the post of head coach.





Till now, HI used to seek candidates' applications but this time around they are going to find Roeland Oltmans' replacement through an advertisement. Sources told TOI that the entire process could take between two to three months and an interim arrangement will be put in place to guide the senior hockey team before the new head coach takes over.



Sources also said that the advertisement for the head coach will be put up on the HI website along with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) portal at the earliest. HI will pick up only three applicants and they will be interviewed by a panel of hockey experts along with SAI and government officials.



It was also revealed that HI could take some time for the visa formality and work permit before signing on the dotted line with the new coach. The HI officials also admitted that it would take a little longer because of the advertising process. "We will make an interim arrangement for the senior team when they play two important tournaments in next two months or so," a HI source said.



So, why was Oltmans removed? Apparently, the former Dutch coach was becoming too predictable and the team needed a new way of thinking to tackle the opposition. "It could also be a foreign coach again who could replace Oltmans. But you can't really rule out an Indian too," the official added.



The Times of India