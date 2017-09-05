The last two weeks have seen two fantastic tournaments take place with Futures Cup action at Oaklands College and School Games at Loughborough University. Following these events the England coaches have undertaken the difficult task of selecting players to be taken forward for the Under 16 and Under 18 national training squads.





Close to 500 players have participated across both events. Spectators were treated to an abundance of goals, saves and plenty of drama as the brightest young talent stood toe to toe in pursuit of glory and their chance to step up to the next level on their pathway with the possibility of representing their country.



Players will now be to invited to attend further assessment and training days as part of the broader Under 16 Boys, U16 Girls, U18 Boys and U18 Girls training squads. Those being taken forward at this time can be seen by accessing the links below:



Under 16 Girls

Under 16 Boys

Please could both selected and non-selected players read the attached document (at the bottom of the page) to find out about the next steps in the Player Pathway.



Ed Barney, Performance Director at England Hockey commented: “Futures Cup and School Games have provided excellent opportunities and development experiences for many of our most high potential hockey players. Our sincere thanks goes to St Albans Hockey Club, Oaklands College and the Youth Sports Trust, not forgetting the small army of volunteers who have made a significant contribution in putting on both quality events.



"With the ‘end in mind’ and taking into consideration the Overarching Principles, it’s encouraging to see players from across Great Britain playing with such intensity, showcasing their ability to execute skills and making good decisions under pressure. I very much look forward to watching all of the players within the Player Pathway and across the home nations continue their development over the coming months and years. For those successful in making the squads, there will be a fantastic period of further development as players prepare and learn how to perform on the international stage”



Players being taken forward can expect to receive an email with further information to include dates and locations of National Age Group activity in the next 24 hours. Please follow the instructions carefully.



England Hockey Board Media release