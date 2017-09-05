Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Teamer side ad
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

England U21 men end Euros on a high

Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 46
View Comments


England U21 men v Austria

England U21 men ended their EuroHockey Junior Championships campaign on a high with victories over Ireland and Austria.



The team narrowly missed out on the semi-finals on only goal difference but stuck to their task to remain unbeaten in the tournament and win their remaining games.

Will Calnan struck four times in a 7-1 win over Ireland with Nick Page, Edward Way and Peter Scott also getting on the score sheet before Tom Sorsby’s strike guided England to a 1-0 win over Austria.

Despite missing out on the semi-finals Rhys Smith was named player of the tournament and Will Calnan was joint top scorer alongside Boris Burkhardt of the Netherlands who both netted 11 times.

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.