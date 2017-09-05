

England U21 men v Austria



England U21 men ended their EuroHockey Junior Championships campaign on a high with victories over Ireland and Austria.





The team narrowly missed out on the semi-finals on only goal difference but stuck to their task to remain unbeaten in the tournament and win their remaining games.



Will Calnan struck four times in a 7-1 win over Ireland with Nick Page, Edward Way and Peter Scott also getting on the score sheet before Tom Sorsby’s strike guided England to a 1-0 win over Austria.



Despite missing out on the semi-finals Rhys Smith was named player of the tournament and Will Calnan was joint top scorer alongside Boris Burkhardt of the Netherlands who both netted 11 times.



England Hockey Board Media release