



HC Rotterdam won the ABN AMRO Cup for the fifth time in ten years as they delighted their home crowd with a 3-2 win over AH&BC Amsterdam on Sunday.





Rotterdam had beaten Oranje-Rood to reach the final while Amsterdam edged out Kampong 4-3 in the annual curtain-raiser for the new Dutch season.



In the final, Jeroen Hertzberger put the Rotterdammers 2-0 ahead only for Justin Reid-Ross to tie the game back up with two penalty corners. With his third goal of the afternoon, however, Hertzberger decided the final in Rotterdam.



In the third place match, Oranje-Rood beat national champion Kampong 7-1 in what is the last barometer of how sides will fare ahead of the return of the Dutch league in a couple of weeks.



At the same venue, it was also the final day of the ABN AMRO 3 vs 3 Cup for Under-14s with Dutch star Jorrit Croon presenting prizes to HC Zwolle and Schaerweijde following their respective success.



Ernst Boekhorst, ABN AMRO’s head of sponsorship, said: "The ABN AMRO Cup was again a great start for a new hockey season in the Hoofdklasse. This edition was enriched with the final of the 3 vs 3 World Cup for the youth, bringing these talents even closer to their hockey heroes."



Euro Hockey League media release