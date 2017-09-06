By Scott Gelman



The Maryland field hockey team fell to No. 11 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday.





Maryland opened the season ranked No. 6, the 19th consecutive time the Terps opened the season in the top 10.



After a late score helped coach Missy Meharg's team secure a season-opening win against Saint Joseph's in College Park, the Terps fell to then-No. 2 Duke and then-No. 12 Boston College last weekend in the Big Ten/ACC Cup.



Maryland (1-2) scored just once between the two contests, though Meharg credited the team's second-half aggression in both outings.



The Blue Devils (2-0) moved into the top spot after wins against the Terps and Northwestern in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Boston College jumped to No. 8.



Maryland returns to the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex this weekend to host Towson and Louisville in the Terrapin Invitational. The Cardinals (4-0) remained in the No. 9 spot in the rankings.



Penn State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 7), Northwestern (No. 14), Iowa (No. 17), Rutgers (No. 22) and Ohio State (No. 23) are among the other Big Ten teams in the top 25.



The Diamondback