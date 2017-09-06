Kori Sidaway





Women’s National team captain Kate Wright battles with a team USA player during the 2017 Pan American Cup (Yan Huckendubler/PAHF)



Working in collaboration with a variety of partners, Field Hockey Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Field Hockey Canada receives financial contributions from the federal government and other agencies, organizations, sponsors and donors, and is accountable for the disbursement and reporting of funds according to the contracted terms and conditions. Programs, activities and services are operated within the limitations established in an annual budget led by the CEO and approved by the Board of Directors. Field Hockey Canada staff is responsible to manage and administer the finances and provide administrative support for all Field Hockey Canada activity.





Based out of the Field Hockey Canada office in Vancouver and reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Director of Hockey Development is a full-time and permanent employee role responsible for managing the long-term strategy and day-to-day activities surrounding the development of field hockey across Canada. The Director of Hockey Development is the primary conduit to Provincial Sport Organizations and other national and international partner organizations involved with development programs. This includes coach education, officials and umpire development, athlete pathways and domestic events.



Qualifications



Skills / Background:

Post-secondary degree in sport management or related field of study with a minimum of five years’ experience in sport development.

Experience working in a sports environment, having developed and activated programs (i.e. coaching, officials, athletes), ideally in a Canadian context.

Knowledge of the Canadian sport system; working with athletes, coaches, officials, senior staff and volunteer committees.

Ability to work efficiently, constructively, and independently while managing tasks and time spent in a responsible and accountable manner.

Excellent communicator, with exceptional written, oral, and interpersonal skills.

Innovative thinker, with a track record for translating strategic thinking into action plans and deliverables.

Willingness to travel and work flexible hours, including weekends, if required.

Bilingualism is considered an asset (English/French).

If you have a passion for working within sport and collaborating with a variety of stakeholders and believe you posses the appropriate experience and skill set for this senior position, please submit your resume and covering letter electronically by Friday, September 22, 2017 to: Jeff Sauvé, CEO (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).



Field Hockey Canada is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. In addition, Field Hockey Canada is committed to providing accommodation for people with disabilities. If you require accommodation, we will work with you to meet your needs.



We appreciate your interest; however only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.



For further information on the role, click here.



