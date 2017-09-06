Venkata Krishnaprasad



HYDERABAD: Three-time hockey Olympian N Mukesh Kumar, on Tuesday pitched for an Indian coach for the national team following the ouster of Dutchman Roelant Oltmans a few days ago.





Speaking to TOI on Tuesday, the 47-year-old former right-winger, who played for India for 16 years, lamented the failure of the Hockey India (HI) officials to rope in the services of experienced Indian internationals instead of getting foreign coaches.



Mukesh, who represented India in 307 matches and scored 80 goals, also lauded the HI decision to appoint Jude Felix as the junior team's coach. "I felt very happy after hearing the news of Jude's appointment as the junior team coach. Jude has proved himself as a coach too. It's definitely a welcome move from the HI in a long time," he said.



"Hockey India should devise a system for nurturing players at the grassroots level. They should use the services of experienced internationals like Dhanraj Pillay, Jude Felix and Jagjit Singh for the benefit of the game in the country," he said, adding: "I am not asking for any rewards for myself. Players like me, who had the opportunity to don national colours for such a long time are being ignored by the hockey federation. If their services are utilised properly, we can definitely produce world-beaters in four-five years.



"We've produced stalwarts like Mohammed Shahid, undoubtedly one of the all-time great players in world hockey. I was a great admirer of Shahid's dribbling skills. Sadly, he died last year without passing on his exceptional skills to the next generation of players. I'm not blaming Shahid for this. HI should come forward with a proper system that can make good use of experienced internationals."



Mukesh, who had a 25-day short stint as junior India coach in 2013, said that the federation should set up specialised development centres across the country for forwards, goalkeepers, defenders etc and appoint former internationals as in-charges so that they can impart necessary skills to youngsters. The development should be run in a professional manner and coaches should get paid decently," he added.



Speaking about the current Indian team, he said, most of the players lack required skills to succeed at international level. "They play a physical game but lack the basic hockey skills like dribbling, passing skills etc. Without necessary skills, it's impossible to succeed at international level," he said.



Mukesh urged Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to take the initiative and invite all former international and Arjuna awardees for a seminar to develop sports in the country. "Being an Olympic silver medallist shooter himself, Rathore knows what is needed to be done for developing sports in a professional manner in the country. He should take the initiative and rope in the former internationals and set up talent development centres for various sports and games across the country to nurture talent," he said.



