U.S. Men’s Masters Committee Selects Training Squads for 2018 FIH Masters World Cup and FIH Grand Masters World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2017
View Comments



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After the most comprehensive tryout and selection process yet, the U.S. Men’s Masters Committee is pleased to announce the men's training squads for the FIH Masters World Cup to be held July 27 to August 5, 2018 in Terrassa, Spain and the FIH Grand Masters World Cup to be held June 21 to July 1, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.



Chairman of USA Men’s Masters Field Hockey, Warren Prestwich, said that the interest was so great that squads were created for the following age groups, O-40, O-45, O-50, O-55 and O-60. This represents an increase from two teams at the last two Masters World Cups to five for 2018. There is still hope to form an O-35 team, but more players of interest in this age division are needed to form the team. If you qualify for the O-35 age division (i.e. you turn 35 to 39 in 2018) and wish to be considered for selection please contact Warren at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Plans are being finalized for a training camp at the end of January 2018, and after this camp travel rosters of 18 athletes will be selected in February 2018.

Below are the squads:
 U.S. O-40 Men's Team
1     Alexander Armas     Charlotte, N.C.
2     Raja Bal     Milpitas, Calif.
3     Marvin Bam     Lancaster, Pa.
4     TJ Bamrah     Santa Clara, Calif.
5     Federico Baudini     Doral, Fla.
6     Ellis Chance     Brooklyn, N.Y.
7     Adrian Cramp-Gale     South Pasadena, Calif.
8      Jeremy Gajkowski     Eagleville, Pa.
9     Alan Golding     Washington, D.C.
10     Shawn Hindy     Fort Worth, Texas
11     Jesse Larson     Crownsville, Md.
12     Pedro Magalhaes     Hendersonville, Tenn.
13     Danish Mahmud     Columbus, Ohio
14     Riyaz Mohamed     Scottsdale, Ariz.
15     Jorge Perez     Tampa, Fla.
16     Sukhwinder Sandhu     Mount Kisco, N.Y.
17     Alan Scally     Thousand Oaks, Calif.
18     Eldrid Sequeira     New York, N.Y.
19     Gurdev Singh     Danville, Calif.
20     Lakhvinder Singh     San Ramon, Calif.
21     Kevin Tan     Pittsburg, Pa.
22      Vernon Vassou     Arlington, Va.
23     Michael Warari     Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
24     Tijs Wolters     Spring City, Pa.
GK     Trevor Shattuck     Lutherville, Md.
GK     Garfield Stewart     Bayshore, N.Y.
GK     Dave Peel     Perry Hall, Md.
GK     Eddie David     Whitney Point, N.Y.
GK     Jason Wellings     Coronado, Calif.

 U.S. O-45 Men's Team
1     Raj Denhoy     New York, N.Y.
2     Peter Edwards     Silver Spring, Md.
3     Andre Ferguson     Attleboro, Mass.
4     Juan Heredia     Miami Beach, Fla.
5     Shamsher Johal     Phoenix, Ariz.
6     Fuzzy Krishna     Santa Clara, Calif.
7     Harry Labana     Mountain View, Calif.
8     Sau Thong Lee     Vienna, Va.
9     Saran Mandair     San Jose, Calif.
10     Leroy Mayers     Parsippany, N.J.
11     James Michael     New York, N.Y.
12     Angus Miller     Bedminster, N.J.
13     Mark Morgan     Winnetka, Ill.
14     Marian Mueller     Barrington, R.I.
15     Christie Randy    
16     Chip Rogers     Oxford, Ohio
17     Alvaro Salcedo     Kensington, Md.
18     Amanmeet Sandhu     Modesto, Calif.
19     Steven van Randwijck     Leiden, The Netherlands
20     Walter Velasquez     Olney, Md.
21     Eelco Wassenaar     Utrecht, The Netherlands
GK     Oliver Stubel     New York, N.Y.
GK     Deol Harwinder     American Canyon, Calif.
GK     Barry Merriman     Washington, D.C.

 U.S. O-50 Men's Team
1     Rakesh Bansal     Los Gatos, Calif.
2     Hector Blasco     Miami, Fla.
3     Sunil DeSouza     Lake Forest, Calif.
4     Fernando Diez de Onate     Key Biscayne, Fla.
5     Jonathan Drucker     Coral Gables, Fla.
6     Ahmed Elmaghraby     Ledgewood, N.J.
7     Erik Enters     Harleysville, Pa.
8     Rob Groot     Sterling, Va.
9     Matt Hanson     Virginia Beach, Va.
10     Tommy Hoang     Westlake Village, Calif.
11     Srinu Karuturi     Monroe Township, N.J.
12     Markus Krueger     Seattle, Wash.
13     Jeff Lancaster     Buderim, Australia
14     Damien Lanyon     Solana Beach, Calif.
15     Matthew Licciardello     Fredericksburg, Va.
16     Muzammal Malik     Westminster, Md.
17     Mandhir (Manu) Singh     Basking Ridge, N.J.
18     Hugo Mazzalupi     Wayne, Pa.
19     John McGraw     Mechanicsburg, Pa.
20     Manuel Morales     Miami, Fla.
21     Ian Nicholson     Bloomfield, Conn.
22     Greg Pereira     Fulton, Md.
23     Caz Pereira     San Francisco, Calif.
24     Ulrich Reinhardt     Ann Arbor, Mich.
25     Roberto Sabella     Key Biscayne, Fla.
26     Asim Siddiqui     Arlington, Va.
27     Charanjit (CJ) Singh     Keller, Texas
GK     Prashant Aji     San Jose, Calif.
GK     Pradeep Menon     Cumming, Ga.
GK     Steve Wagner     Philadelphia, Pa.

 U.S. O-55 Men's Team
1     Manmohan Brar     Phoenix, Ariz.
2     Phil Danaher     Tatamy, Pa.
3     Kenny Desouza     East Bridgewater, Mass.
4     Joost Douwes     Stanwood, Wash.
5     Clement D'Souza     Dublin, Ohio
6     Andrew Dunning     Herndon, Va.
7     Richard Hayden     Ashburn, Va.
8     Brian Hope     Blandon, Pa.
9     Manzar Iqbal     Chicago, Ill.
10     Peter Jones     Stamford, Conn.
11     Tommy Khoo     Arlington, Va.
12     Bob Khosla     Mesa, Ariz.
13     Amrit Kohli     Bethesda, Md.
14     Eric McGinley     McLean, Va.
15     John Michalak     Camarillo, Calif.
16     Jeremy Roberts     Beltsville, Md.
17     Alexander Rooks     Belmont, Mass.
18     Kanwardeep Sidhu     San Jose, Calif.
19     Jaswinder Singh     Woodland, Calif.
20     Paramjit Singh     El Sobrante, Calif.
21     Brian Spencer     Moorpark, Calif.
22     Ian Tapsall     Fairfield, Conn.
23     Peter Thompson     Pembroke Pines, Fla.
24     Ian Wagge     Scarborough, Maine
25     Don Warner     Henrico, Va.
26     Amjad Zia     Springfield, Va.
GK     Warren Prestwich     Parksville, Md.
GK     John O'Haire     Christchurch, New Zealand

 U.S. O-60 Men's Team
1     Jote Atwal     Livemore Hills, Calif.
2     Peter Bale     Salem, Ore.
3     Mike Coleman     Corona, Calif.
4     Andrew Dunning     Herndon, Va.
5     Lance Eichert     Conshocken, Pa.
6     Neville Gardner     Bethlehem, Pa.
7     Robert Goldmuntz     Antwerpen, Belgium
8     Dieter Hillert     Encinitas, Calif.
9     Manzar Iqbal     Chicago, Ill.
10     Peter Jones     Stamford, Conn.
11     Amir (Lodi) Khan     Monroe Township, N.J.
12     Todd Koch     Quakertown, Pa.
13     Andrew Layton     Bellingham, Wash.
14     Ajay Mathur     Ladera Ranch, Calif.
15     Eric McGinley     McLean, Va.
16     Darryl Michael     Troy, N.Y.
17     Steve Pany     Schnecksville, Pa.
18     Derek Pappas     Palo Alto, Calif.
19     Tony Patricelli     Elk Grove Village, Ill.
20     Sankar Ramani     Fremont, Calif.
21     Alva Serrette     Stone Mountain, Ga.
22     Michael Serrette     Delray Beach, Fla.
23     Aaron Sher     Scottsdale, Ariz.
24     Jaswinder Singh     Woodland, Calif.
25     Paramjit Singh     El Sobrante, Calif.
26     Mohan Singh     Aliso Viejo, Calif.
27     Jeff Starfield     Beverkt, Mass.
28     Ejaz Syed     Evanston, Ill.
29     Jeff Woods     Radford, Va.
GK     Peter Jardine     Thousand Oaks, Calif.
GK     Donald McPherson     Ventura, Calif.

CLICK HERE TO NAVIGATE TO THE U.S. MASTERS WEBSITE

USFHA media release

