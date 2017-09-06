



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After the most comprehensive tryout and selection process yet, the U.S. Men’s Masters Committee is pleased to announce the men's training squads for the FIH Masters World Cup to be held July 27 to August 5, 2018 in Terrassa, Spain and the FIH Grand Masters World Cup to be held June 21 to July 1, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.





Chairman of USA Men’s Masters Field Hockey, Warren Prestwich, said that the interest was so great that squads were created for the following age groups, O-40, O-45, O-50, O-55 and O-60. This represents an increase from two teams at the last two Masters World Cups to five for 2018. There is still hope to form an O-35 team, but more players of interest in this age division are needed to form the team. If you qualify for the O-35 age division (i.e. you turn 35 to 39 in 2018) and wish to be considered for selection please contact Warren at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Plans are being finalized for a training camp at the end of January 2018, and after this camp travel rosters of 18 athletes will be selected in February 2018.



Below are the squads:

U.S. O-40 Men's Team

1 Alexander Armas Charlotte, N.C.

2 Raja Bal Milpitas, Calif.

3 Marvin Bam Lancaster, Pa.

4 TJ Bamrah Santa Clara, Calif.

5 Federico Baudini Doral, Fla.

6 Ellis Chance Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 Adrian Cramp-Gale South Pasadena, Calif.

8 Jeremy Gajkowski Eagleville, Pa.

9 Alan Golding Washington, D.C.

10 Shawn Hindy Fort Worth, Texas

11 Jesse Larson Crownsville, Md.

12 Pedro Magalhaes Hendersonville, Tenn.

13 Danish Mahmud Columbus, Ohio

14 Riyaz Mohamed Scottsdale, Ariz.

15 Jorge Perez Tampa, Fla.

16 Sukhwinder Sandhu Mount Kisco, N.Y.

17 Alan Scally Thousand Oaks, Calif.

18 Eldrid Sequeira New York, N.Y.

19 Gurdev Singh Danville, Calif.

20 Lakhvinder Singh San Ramon, Calif.

21 Kevin Tan Pittsburg, Pa.

22 Vernon Vassou Arlington, Va.

23 Michael Warari Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

24 Tijs Wolters Spring City, Pa.

GK Trevor Shattuck Lutherville, Md.

GK Garfield Stewart Bayshore, N.Y.

GK Dave Peel Perry Hall, Md.

GK Eddie David Whitney Point, N.Y.

GK Jason Wellings Coronado, Calif.



U.S. O-45 Men's Team

1 Raj Denhoy New York, N.Y.

2 Peter Edwards Silver Spring, Md.

3 Andre Ferguson Attleboro, Mass.

4 Juan Heredia Miami Beach, Fla.

5 Shamsher Johal Phoenix, Ariz.

6 Fuzzy Krishna Santa Clara, Calif.

7 Harry Labana Mountain View, Calif.

8 Sau Thong Lee Vienna, Va.

9 Saran Mandair San Jose, Calif.

10 Leroy Mayers Parsippany, N.J.

11 James Michael New York, N.Y.

12 Angus Miller Bedminster, N.J.

13 Mark Morgan Winnetka, Ill.

14 Marian Mueller Barrington, R.I.

15 Christie Randy

16 Chip Rogers Oxford, Ohio

17 Alvaro Salcedo Kensington, Md.

18 Amanmeet Sandhu Modesto, Calif.

19 Steven van Randwijck Leiden, The Netherlands

20 Walter Velasquez Olney, Md.

21 Eelco Wassenaar Utrecht, The Netherlands

GK Oliver Stubel New York, N.Y.

GK Deol Harwinder American Canyon, Calif.

GK Barry Merriman Washington, D.C.



U.S. O-50 Men's Team

1 Rakesh Bansal Los Gatos, Calif.

2 Hector Blasco Miami, Fla.

3 Sunil DeSouza Lake Forest, Calif.

4 Fernando Diez de Onate Key Biscayne, Fla.

5 Jonathan Drucker Coral Gables, Fla.

6 Ahmed Elmaghraby Ledgewood, N.J.

7 Erik Enters Harleysville, Pa.

8 Rob Groot Sterling, Va.

9 Matt Hanson Virginia Beach, Va.

10 Tommy Hoang Westlake Village, Calif.

11 Srinu Karuturi Monroe Township, N.J.

12 Markus Krueger Seattle, Wash.

13 Jeff Lancaster Buderim, Australia

14 Damien Lanyon Solana Beach, Calif.

15 Matthew Licciardello Fredericksburg, Va.

16 Muzammal Malik Westminster, Md.

17 Mandhir (Manu) Singh Basking Ridge, N.J.

18 Hugo Mazzalupi Wayne, Pa.

19 John McGraw Mechanicsburg, Pa.

20 Manuel Morales Miami, Fla.

21 Ian Nicholson Bloomfield, Conn.

22 Greg Pereira Fulton, Md.

23 Caz Pereira San Francisco, Calif.

24 Ulrich Reinhardt Ann Arbor, Mich.

25 Roberto Sabella Key Biscayne, Fla.

26 Asim Siddiqui Arlington, Va.

27 Charanjit (CJ) Singh Keller, Texas

GK Prashant Aji San Jose, Calif.

GK Pradeep Menon Cumming, Ga.

GK Steve Wagner Philadelphia, Pa.



U.S. O-55 Men's Team

1 Manmohan Brar Phoenix, Ariz.

2 Phil Danaher Tatamy, Pa.

3 Kenny Desouza East Bridgewater, Mass.

4 Joost Douwes Stanwood, Wash.

5 Clement D'Souza Dublin, Ohio

6 Andrew Dunning Herndon, Va.

7 Richard Hayden Ashburn, Va.

8 Brian Hope Blandon, Pa.

9 Manzar Iqbal Chicago, Ill.

10 Peter Jones Stamford, Conn.

11 Tommy Khoo Arlington, Va.

12 Bob Khosla Mesa, Ariz.

13 Amrit Kohli Bethesda, Md.

14 Eric McGinley McLean, Va.

15 John Michalak Camarillo, Calif.

16 Jeremy Roberts Beltsville, Md.

17 Alexander Rooks Belmont, Mass.

18 Kanwardeep Sidhu San Jose, Calif.

19 Jaswinder Singh Woodland, Calif.

20 Paramjit Singh El Sobrante, Calif.

21 Brian Spencer Moorpark, Calif.

22 Ian Tapsall Fairfield, Conn.

23 Peter Thompson Pembroke Pines, Fla.

24 Ian Wagge Scarborough, Maine

25 Don Warner Henrico, Va.

26 Amjad Zia Springfield, Va.

GK Warren Prestwich Parksville, Md.

GK John O'Haire Christchurch, New Zealand



U.S. O-60 Men's Team

1 Jote Atwal Livemore Hills, Calif.

2 Peter Bale Salem, Ore.

3 Mike Coleman Corona, Calif.

4 Andrew Dunning Herndon, Va.

5 Lance Eichert Conshocken, Pa.

6 Neville Gardner Bethlehem, Pa.

7 Robert Goldmuntz Antwerpen, Belgium

8 Dieter Hillert Encinitas, Calif.

9 Manzar Iqbal Chicago, Ill.

10 Peter Jones Stamford, Conn.

11 Amir (Lodi) Khan Monroe Township, N.J.

12 Todd Koch Quakertown, Pa.

13 Andrew Layton Bellingham, Wash.

14 Ajay Mathur Ladera Ranch, Calif.

15 Eric McGinley McLean, Va.

16 Darryl Michael Troy, N.Y.

17 Steve Pany Schnecksville, Pa.

18 Derek Pappas Palo Alto, Calif.

19 Tony Patricelli Elk Grove Village, Ill.

20 Sankar Ramani Fremont, Calif.

21 Alva Serrette Stone Mountain, Ga.

22 Michael Serrette Delray Beach, Fla.

23 Aaron Sher Scottsdale, Ariz.

24 Jaswinder Singh Woodland, Calif.

25 Paramjit Singh El Sobrante, Calif.

26 Mohan Singh Aliso Viejo, Calif.

27 Jeff Starfield Beverkt, Mass.

28 Ejaz Syed Evanston, Ill.

29 Jeff Woods Radford, Va.

GK Peter Jardine Thousand Oaks, Calif.

GK Donald McPherson Ventura, Calif.



USFHA media release