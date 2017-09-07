By Scott Gelman



Maryland forward Mayv Clune, the best incoming freshman in the country according to Max Field Hockey, is out for the season due to a knee injury she suffered while playing with the Under-19 U.S. National Team, Maryland coach Missy Meharg said Wednesday.





Clune tore her PCL while playing with the U-19 team in the spring, a team spokesperson said.



A Quakertown, Pennsylvania, native, Clune scored 47 times as a senior at Moravian Academy and had 141 goals in her career, the most in program history.



In April, she traveled with the U-19 team to Germany, where she scored both of the team's goals in a 4-2 loss to Belgium. But the highly touted freshman wasn't at the Junior National Camp in June and hasn't appeared in any of Maryland's first three games. She will not play for the No. 11 Terps (1-2) this year, Meharg said.



"It is what it is," Meharg said. "You adapt and move on."



In addition to Clune's ailment, sophomore defenders Kelee Lepage and Emily Thomas have been plagued by injures, Meharg said.



Lepage is dealing with "shin issues," Meharg said, and is "not 100 percent yet, but she will be." Lepage appeared in every game last season and made 13 starts. She ended the year with four goals and a pair of assists.



Thomas "pulled her hamstring a bit", Meharg said. Last season, the Edgewater native suffered a knee injury and sat out as a redshirt.



The injuries and Maryland's youth have forced Meharg to use several different lineups this season.



"No excuses, we're ready to go," Meharg said. "We're just still getting to know each other."



The Diamondback