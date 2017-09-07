

The Muckross first team from last season



The 2017/18 season marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of Muckross as they invite the hockey community and beyond to celebrate their centenary in style.





Founded in 1917 by the past pupils of Muckross Park College, Muckross Hockey Club’s roll-of-honour is one of the most decorated in Irish club hockey with 29 Leinster League titles, 15 Irish Senior Cup triumphs, an unparalleled 29 Leinster Jacqui Potter Cup wins, and a bronze medal in European club competition.



A strong representation of Muckross Hockey Club players have achieved international and provincial successes: 37 international players in total, gaining more than 1000 caps with a record seven past players inducted into the IHA Hall of Fame.



The first Muckross member to achieve international status was May Foster in 1927 and now, in 2017, Nicci Daly represented Muckross Hockey Club in international competition with the women’s national squad; as well as seven players who have achieved international honours on underage squads.



Building on this legacy of success which stems from those who took the initiative to form the club 100 years ago, in more recent times the present generation of Muckross Hockey Club have made great strides towards once again becoming a force in Irish club hockey.



The club’s first team have been leading the charge by re-establishing themselves in Leinster Division One following a 16-year absence, and are now striving towards earning their place in the national hockey league.



The emphasis within Muckross Hockey Club continues to be on the development of players at every level.



Presently, Muckross Hockey Club has six senior squads competing across the Leinster league spectrum, catering for the elite to the beginner; a thriving junior section introducing girls to the sport and a lively Vets section that serves as a retirement home-away-from-home for players who just can’t stay away from the pitch.



Attaining 100 years of club hockey is a momentous achievement and the club are welcoming all to join them for a series of events to celebrate.



Dates of note:

SATURDAY 16TH SEPTEMBER

Centenary Opening Event: Club Day Blitz & BBQ

Muckross Park Colloege,



SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER

Junior Club Centenary Tournament

Muckross Park College



SATURDAY 16TH DECEMBER

Christmas Cracker & Centerary Draw

The Bridge, Ballsbridge



SATURDAY 24TH MARCH

Muckross Centenary Club Dinner

The Pavillion, Leopardstown



** For further information, contact

Judy Cohen // This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Helen Buckley // buckleyh@go free.indigo.ie



The Hook