Govers Warms Up For AHL With Double

Published on Thursday, 07 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 19
Ben Somerford



Kookaburras forward Blake Govers has warmed up for this month’s Australian Hockey League (AHL) with two goals for YMCA on Wednesday in the WA Men’s Premier League.



Govers, who will represent the NSW Waratahs in the AHL which runs from September 28 – October 8 in Perth, scored on the stroke of half-time, before hitting the decisive goal on 65 minutes in a 4-3 semi-final win over Old Haleians at Perth Hockey Stadium.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Wollongong, scored both of his goals from penalty corners.

Kookaburras midfielder Eddie Ockenden, who’ll play for the Tasmania Tigers at the AHL, scored YMCA’s third goal.

Australia and WA forward Trent Mitton was on the scoresheet for Wasps as they defeated UWA in 4-3 in the semi-final, booking their spot in the grand final on September 16.

Several state leagues will hold finals matches over the weekend, as the AHL approaches.

Hockey Australia media release

