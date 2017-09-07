ISLAMABAD: The national hockey team for participation in Asia Cup will be announced on September 20. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday, Asia Cup will start in Bangladesh from October 12. “Asia Cup will prove a great opportunity for our players to prepare for the next year’s World Cup.” he added.





The official said 18 players would be selected for Asia Cup. “Besides Pakistan, teams from Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Oman and Malaysia will be participating in the event.” Speaking about the Pakistan Whites to play a five-match series against Oman, he said the Pakistan Whites team would depart for Oman on Thursday (September 7) from Karachi to play the series. The five-match series will be played from September 9 to 15. He said the Pakistan Whites squad can also be termed as a development or Pakistan A squad who can prove as a backup for the national team. “We want to prepare and groom a pool of players who can become part of the national squad in future,” he said.



The Daily Times