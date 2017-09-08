



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Hurricane Harvey has created and still creates much devastation across the local Houston, Texas community, state and nationwide. The amount of tragedy done by the wettest tropical cyclone on record in the contiguous United States remains unknown for thousands of people. The economic cost it will take to restore the damage will take a long time to calculate, and that doesn’t even touch upon the emotional price of lost homes, heirlooms, pictures, worry and stress.





From the moment news spread that Hurricane Harvey was going to hit and throughout the tragedy, many have dedicated countless hours of relief in terms of rescuing those in need or holding local donation drives to replenish items that have been lost. USA Field Hockey has reached out to a long-time Member Club, Texas Pride Field Hockey Club, who is based out of Houston to ensure that all families are safe. As we received word that all involved in the club had made it out, many families have lost everything they own including cars, homes and personal belongings. Along with that, some families had flood insurance while others did not. The devastation is unimaginable.



Join the USA Field Hockey Family in supporting the Texas Pride families who lost everything by donating to their GoFundMe page by clicking here. This fund will support those affected families in this great time of need. All proceeds raised will go directly to the Texas Pride Field Hockey Club families to help them over the next few months while they get back on their feet and rebuild their lives.



As one, the USA Field Hockey Family stands together.



USFHA media release