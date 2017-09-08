



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8



DI: Ohio State vs Miami (OH) | 2 P.M. ET

Last Friday, Ohio State upset No. 9 Louisville in a 2-1 overtime thriller before falling to Kent State by the same score this past Tuesday. The Buckeyes will try to move up in the national rankings by notching two more victories this upcoming weekend to improve on their 2-1 overall record so far this season. Miami will be looking to get another big win over a ranked opponent when they take on the Buckeyes. They have previously upset No. 18 Albany 2-1 in overtime during the opening weekend. This will be a great game to watch since both teams have showed how resilient and tough they are in the state of Ohio.







DI: No. 1 Duke vs No. 10 Virginia | 5 p.m. ET

No. 1 Duke will be looking to remain undefeated when they take on No. 10 Virginia this Friday. Duke is 3-0 overall this season with two wins being against nationally ranked opponents. The Blue Devils have yet to have a goal scored against them this season as goalkeeper, Sammi Steele, was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week. The Cavalier’s threatening offense is likely to put an end to Duke’s three-game shutout streak. Virginia is 3-1 overall this season with their only loss being against No. 7 Penn State. Their offense is led by senior Tara Vittese, who scored all five goals in the 5-3 victory over Monmouth last Sunday on her way to being named ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Tune in to find out if the Blue Devils tough defense can outlast Virginia's threatening attack!



DII: Franklin Pierce vs Merrimack | 7 p.m. ET

Franklin Pierce has started off the 2017 season strong by completing a season-opening weekend sweep with two shutout victories. Last weekend, they defeated New Haven 5-0 and Molloy 5-0 as they are led by juniors Dayna Kowesky and Raegan Moulton. The Ravens are now 2-0 and will look to continue their winning streak against a strong Merrimack team this Friday. Merrimack is 0-1 after losing its season opener against No. 2 East Stroudsburg. Their 2-1 defeat was a very close and hard fought match and will be looking to get back on track with a win over Franklin Pierce.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9







DI: William & Mary vs UC Davis | 4 p.m. ET

After losing to Duke in their season opener, William and Mary bounced back with three straight wins. The Tribe is now 3-1 overall this season and are coming off a big 3-0 win against Columbia. The win marked the first victory for William & Mary over an Ivy League team since 2008. UC Davis will be looking for its first win of the 2017 campaign this Saturday when they take on William & Mary. The Stallions have been improving each game and were excited about their performance against No. 17 Iowa last Monday. Even though they lost, they stayed within striking distance in the first half. Stay tuned to see if William & Mary can continue their winning streak or if UC Davis will be able to get their first win.



DII: No. 1 Shippensburg vs No. 8 Bloomsburg | 12 p.m. ET

This top ten match-up will be the game to watch in Division II field hockey this weekend. Both teams are undefeated so far with Shippensburg ranked No. 1 and Bloomsburg ranked No. 8 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll. Shippensburg has 18 returning players, nine of whom are seniors. Last season, the Raiders led the NCAA Division II in winning percentage, goals-against average, save percentages and shutouts. Bloomsburg also returns 15 athletes from last year’s roster and in just three games, they have notched 19 goals for and only 3 goals against. Expect this game to be close in skill level and exciting to watch!



DIII: Haverford vs Eastern | 11 a.m. ET

Unranked Haverford defeated No. 18 Alvernia 2-0 in their season opener last Friday, improveing to 1-0 on the season. The victory was Haverford’s first win over a ranked opponent since September 6, 2012. They outshot Alvernia 24 to 8 and goalkeeper Danielle Rette logged her sixth career shutout. Eastern meanwhile split the opening weekend losing last Friday to Montclair State University and rebounded on Saturday to defeat Albright, 3-1. Eastern will be looking to continue its positive energy with another win this Saturday versus Haverford.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10







DI: No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 12 Princeton | 12 p.m. ET

Since opening weekend, Penn State jumped four spots to No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll. They remain undefeated with a 4-0 overall record this season with three of those four wins coming against opponents ranked in the top 20 nationally. The Nittany Lions showed their offensive power last weekend defeating No. 19 Wake Forest, 5-0. No. 12 Princeton suffered back-to-back losses in their opening weekend starting them with a 0-2 record with their two defeats coming against No. 4 North Carolina and No. 6 Delaware. Although the Tigers lost their first two games, they are still tough competitors that should not be underestimated.



DI: No. 16 Boston University vs Massachusetts | 1 p.m. ET

Boston University started off the 2017 season strong with four consecutive wins. The Terriers downed Bryant and UNH on opening weekend to claim the Terrier Classic Title. The back-to-back shutout victories in the Classic was the first for the program since 1992. They will look to use their deep bench as an advantage when they take on Massachusetts this Sunday. Massachusetts will look to get back on track with a pair of wins this weekend. The Minutewomen are 2-2 overall after suffering close margin back-to-back losses this past weekend. The match-up against Boston will be part of a two-game home stand for the Minutewomen.







DIII: Lynchburg vs Albright | 1 p.m. ET

Lynchburg made a statement opening weekend with two high scoring victories. On Saturday, they defeated Washington College 4-0 and the following day they racked up the goals in a 7-1 victory over Wittenberg. The Hornets will try to continue their two-game winning streak this Sunday when they take on Albright. In the season opener, Albright lost to Eastern 1-3 last weekend but they will be looking to bounce back with a win over Lynchburg this Sunday. Check out this game to see if Lynchburg can remain undefeated.



* DI Rankings are based off NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll (Posted September 5, 2017)

** DII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division II Coaches Poll (Posted August 29,2017)

*** DIII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division III Coaches Poll (Posted August 29, 2017)



