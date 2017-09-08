The last 3 years of VIC's AHL



Holly MacNeil







The Victorian Vikings finished first in the men’s 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament. They had a close grand final match up against WA Thundersticks, winning 5 – 3. Although they finished the tournament strong, they didn’t win all of their matches as they finished second in Pool A losing one game against NSW Waratahs. Chris Ciriello finished top goal scorer with 10 goals for the whole tournament.





Victoria finished fourth in the 2015 AHL tournament where they versed the Tassie Tigers in the Bronze Medal match where they lost by 1 goal, 4 – 3. In the 2014 AHL tournament where Victoria finished equal 3rd as they came a draw with Queensland Blades 4 – 4. Chris Ciriello was the top scorer for the Victorian side in 2016, 2015 and 2014.



The Victorian Vipers finished second in the women’s Australian Hockey League tournament. They competed in a close grand final match against Queensland Scorchers where they trailed by one goal, 3-2. They finished top of Pool B where they lost one game against SA Suns, 3 – 1. Emily Hurtz had a major contribution to this tournament as she finished top goal scorer in the whole tournament not only in 2016 but also 2015.



In the 2015 AHL tournament, the Vipers finished second again in another grand final match against Scorchers where they went down by one, 2-1. The Vipers actually beat the Scorchers 2 – 0 in a match in Pool B but were unsuccessful later on in the tournament. The Victorian Viper’s goal keeper, Rachael Lynch won Player of Finals as well as Best Goal Keeper during the 2015 tournament.



In 2014, Vipers came third in the bronze medal match against WA Diamonds where they achieved victory, 3 – 0. Georgia Nanscawen got Victoria’s top goal scorer for the 2014 AHL tournament with a solid 3 goals.



Hockey Australia media release