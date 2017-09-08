By BRIAN YONGA





Amira Sailors forward Pauline Naise controls the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League match against Sliders at City Park Stadium on July 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Hockey player-cum-footballer Pauline Naise faces a race against time to be fit for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ismailia, Egypt.





The 23-year-old forward, who plays for Kenya Hockey Union Premier League side Amira Sailors, is currently recovering from a minor surgery that saw a non-functional ovarian cyst removed from her body on August 18 this year.



Naise has three weeks left before completing the six weeks she was asked to stay out of intense sporting action.



The talented forward, who returned to the sport this year after a three-year absence, had been in non-residential training alongside other players for the last one month before undergoing the surgery.



“Hopefully, I should resume training in the last few days of the month and it will be a real battle to be ready for the Africa Cup of Nations but we shall see how it goes,” Naise told Nation Sport.



Naise, who last featured for the national hockey team in 2015 during the World League Two series in Uruguay, has impressed on her return to the sport.



She is currently her side’s top scorer after netting 10 times in as many matches in the first half of the season.



“I am really looking forward to play for the national team once again but I have to put my health first and ensure I follow the doctors’ instructions,” she added.



The continental showpiece will run from October 19-29 and will feature champions South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana, and Zambia alongside the hosts.



The winners of the men’s and women’s competition will qualify for next year’s World Cup.



Naise is tipped to partner Telkom Orange’s Audrey Omaido upfront as the women’s team looks for a maiden World Cup slot under the tutelage of new coach Willis Otieno - who has taken over from Nixon Nyangaga.



Naise, who also plays for Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League side Soccer Queens after ditching Vihiga Leeds, was the top scorer during the 2014 World Hockey League One Series held in Nairobi.



She was called up to the national women’s football team Harambee Starlets last year.



Daily Nation