Arminen to begin EHL prep with Austrian Super Cup date

Published on Friday, 08 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments



SV Arminen begin their new Austrian club season this weekend with the first ever edition of the Austrian Super Cup being played against WAC at 6pm on Saturday evening.



The competition is inspired by many other preseason sporting events, offering a top quality tie between the two most successful men's teams of last season to raise the curtain on the campaign.

Austrian’s record champion SV Arminen - who will play at EHL ROUND1 in October - and Austrian’s cup winner WAC will meet each other during the opening ceremony as WAC’s homeground is unveiled.

The WAC project has been a unique and saved the future of one of the oldest hockey clubs in Europe. For many years, WAC attempted to secure funding from the public purse but all attempts were thwarted.

So the club switched to exclusively pursuing a crowd-funding and project platform. Generous benefactors and many smaller sponsors contributed to the WAC FUNDERS’ CLUB (http://www.wac-funders.club/).

Following an intense marketing campaign within the Austrian hockey community and beyond, the project costs of about €500,000 finally were successfully raised within 20 weeks.

Media attention was remarkable as it was one of the highest backed and successfully closed sports crowd-funding projects around the world.

Euro Hockey League media release

