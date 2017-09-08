Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have been drawn against hosts India, England and Germany for the 2017 FIH Hockey World League Final in December.





The draw took place on Thursday, with Australia drawn in Pool B and to start their campaign on December 1 against India in Bhubaneswar.



Germany are currently ranked third in the world and finished third at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.



India’s current rank is sixth, with England coming in at seventh.



World number one and 2016 Olympics gold medal winners Argentina are in Pool A along with Rio runners-up Belgium, fourth-ranked Netherlands and ninth-ranked Spain.



Australia qualified for the World League Final after finishing third at the Semifinals held in South Africa in June and July.



The Kookaburras will play in the Oceania Cup in October and International Festival of Hockey in November as part of their preparations.



Australia fixtures:



December 1 2017 - Australia v India

December 2 2017 - Germany v Australia

December 4 2017 – Australia v England



Pool A



Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain



Pool B



Australia, England, Germany, India



Hockey Australia media release