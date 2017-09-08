

England celebrate against Korea



England’s men will face Germany, Australia and hosts India in their pool at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar.





The FIH have announced the schedule and timings for the tournament taking place in India from the 1 to the 10 of December as the world’s best battle it out in what promises to be a mouth watering spectacle.



In pool B reigning World Cup and World League champions Australia, world number three Germany and world number six India will provide England's opposition who are currently ranked seventh.



European Champions the Netherlands, Olympic champions Argentina, Belgium and Spain make up Pool A.



England took third place at the World League Semi-Finals in London in June where they defeated Malaysia to secure bronze and their spot for the finals in India.



All matches from the tournament will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. For the full schedule and fixture timings of the tournament click here.



England fixtures:



1 December: Germany - 11.15am UK Time

2 December: India – 2.00pm UK Time

4 December: Australia – 11.45am UK Time



England Hockey Board Media release