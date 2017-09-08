s2h team



India will open its campaign against Australia on Friday the first December in its opening day of the Bhubneswar Hockey World League Finals. Next day India will face off England followed by Germany two days after.





India is in Pool B whereas the other pool consists of Rio finalists Argentina and Belgium. Netherlands and Spain, other QFs of Rio make up the pool.



Indian Schedule



India Vs Australia on Friday, First December

India Vs England on Saturday, Second December

India Vs Germany on Monday, Fourth December



Pool matches will take place till fifth of December after which a rest day later the knockout matches (QFs onwards) will take place.



Its second time the city of temples is hosting a major tournament after Champions Trophy was held two years ago. Raipur hosted the previous HWL Finals in 2015, India made history by winning bronze, first medal in top level FIH tournament after 1982 Champions Trophy.



Ticket sales for the event will start shortly.



Exactly 84 days remain for the curtains down in the holy city.



