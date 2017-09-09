Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Retired Nelson Moves Into Coaching Role

Published on Saturday, 09 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 50
Ben Somerford



Former Hockeyroo Ashleigh Nelson has taken on a coaching role with newly promoted WA Premier League club Suburban Lions.



Nelson, who missed the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a heartbreaking knee injury, recently announced her retirement.

The 30-year-old played 205 games with the Hockeyroos from 2007 to 2017 where she won two Commonwealth Games gold medals and represented Australia at the 2012 London Olympics.

Nelson will work with the Lions Women’s head coach Lindsay Wright, a former Olympian, to help develop the club’s talent and assist in their development.

Lions Director of Coaching Dean Evans said: “As soon as we saw her unfortunate and premature retirement from international hockey due to injury, we identified her as someone who can add to the focus and leadership to build a club that can compete for premierships well into the future.”

Hockey Australia media release

