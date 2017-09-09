By Kelly Freitas







On Saturday, August 26, 2017 many high school field hockey teams finished up their first week of preseason and prepared for weekends filled with tournaments. One high school in Manchester, N.H. prepared for something a little bit extra. Playing for a Purpose, a field hockey jamboree and cancer research fundraiser to benefit the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, was created seven years ago by my sister, Jenna and I.





We were seniors at Manchester Memorial High School when we were inspired by another school’s cancer research efforts with a “Play for the Cure” breast cancer fundraiser. Our mother had been diagnosed with melanoma when we were young and this sparked our idea to educate the public about skin cancer. However, Mom encouraged us to think about the other types of cancers because there are just so many that get overlooked.



So, each year we invite teams from across the state of New Hampshire to leave their high school jerseys at home and represent a cancer diagnosis for the day. They dress in the color associated with their particular cancer group and are encouraged to create an educational “awareness poster.” We are now up to 18 teams from as close as our neighboring high school to as far north as Berlin, N.H.



What makes this event so special is that the word competitive is used lightly. Coined as the “bonding event of the season,” the day not only consists of small 7v7 games but also mini “skills” events in between play. There are aerial competitions, stick skills, relay races and even shootouts to earn your team points. The girls socialize, dance and share their love of field hockey with one another. But most importantly, they play for their loved ones who have battled, survived or even lost their lives to cancer.



During a special noontime ceremony, one member from each team reads a list of names of people they are playing for. The emotional part of the day isn’t shadowed by fear or loss. Instead a calm united feeling spreads throughout the crowd as each team circles the entire field, holding hands and staying silent while all the names are read.



When we first brainstormed Playing for a Purpose, we always envisioned the event reaching a collegiate level. And for the first time this year, we had the Southern New Hampshire University field hockey team volunteering and even representing salivary gland cancer in honor of a teammate’s father. The college girls even gave a little clinic in between games.



For one day, we all forget that these teams are competitors in the upcoming fall season. On this day, we forget about winning or losing and team rivalries and can reflect on the most important reason why we are all here together; Hope.



We are extremely humbled by the amazing support from our family, friends and community who all gather from across the state of New Hampshire to make this event possible every year. Playing for a Purpose started off as a small idea and a big dream for my sister and I seven years ago, and the event, so far, has raised more than $50,000 for patient, family services and cancer research at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.



We are gracious for the funds raised and the impact this event has had on the community. We are also grateful for the woman that was the reason behind it all, our mother Christine Freitas. She was the light of inspiration that sparked the change and impact we have made in this world. She taught us to always follow our dreams and that no idea is ever too small. It is amazing that we found a way to combine our passion for field hockey and a reason to Play for a Purpose.



USFHA media release