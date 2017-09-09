Lethabo Nkoe (or ‘Tiger’ as the community knows her) from Greenhills has been selected for the South African U/18 hockey team.





Tiger in her element with a hockey stick in her hand.



One of Greenhills’ hockey players is as fierce as a tiger on the hockey field.





Lethabo Nkoe (or ‘Tiger’ as the community knows her) plays the sport with heart and soul and has big dreams for her career.



Tiger is currently a matric learner at Hoërskool Monument High School and has had a lot of highlights in her career. Her hockey career started at a very young age and she plans to become one of South Africa’s best hockey players in the future.





According to Tiger, your skill level is determined by yourself and you have to have a big passion for the sport. She told the Herald that every sport has its own fitness level, but you have to have intense fitness and endurance to successfully play hockey.



Recently, Tiger was selected for the South African U/18 team where only the best players in South Africa get to play.



In order to be the best, she practises Mondays to Thursdays with her teams and in her free time she watches other famous players and practises her skills on her own.



Tiger has been captain and vice captain of several teams for a few years. She believes that she has leadership skills, always goes the extra mile, and is passionate about assisting other players.



“People must find themselves and do what they want to do and love what they are doing,” said Tiger.



Her dream is to play varsity hockey next year and then one day become the best South African player. In January 2018, she would like to go on an indoor hockey tour to Germany and Austria, but will need funds to make this a reality. Any community member who would like to assist her can contact 082 614 2478 for more information.



