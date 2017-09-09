By BRIAN YONGA





The second leg of this season’s Kenya Hockey Union men and women’s leagues gets underway this weekend with 12 matches on the cards in Nairobi, Kakamega and Mombasa.





Seven matches will be played on Saturday with the other five set for Sunday.



The league matches were set to resume last weekend after a one-month break but the kick-off was postponed as the country waited for the Supreme Court ruling on the Presidential election petition.



The pick of this weekend’s matches is a men’s Premier League clash between third-placed Greensharks and the 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi on Saturday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.



Sharks, one of the outstanding teams in the first half of the season, will be looking to get their second leg campaign off to a winning start.



Sikh on the other hand had a poor start to the season but recovered to go for the midseason break in fifth place. Both teams will be looking for the three points as they look to gain ground on the top two teams, Kenya Police and Butali Sugar Warriors, both of whom are not in action this weekend.

Sharks won the reverse fixture 2-0 courtesy of goals from Chris Wokila and Victor Osiche and the hosts will be hoping for a similar result in the 4pm encounter.



Sharks coach Ben Owaga believes the long break has helped his side work on their mistakes and are ready to mount a serious title charge.



“We have had the opportunity to go back to the drawing board and take stock of how the first leg was. We are now ready to for this leg,” the tactician said.



A win will see them move to 33 points, same as second-placed Butali.



BANK ON WANANGWE



Sikh on the other hand will be hoping they can maintain a winning run in this leg so as to make the top two. Sikh skipper Amit Rajput has challenged his teammates to show more fighting spirit.



“We ended the first leg well and we hope we can keep that form in the second half of the season so as to keep our ambitions alive,” he said.



Sikh will bank on Davies Wanangwe, who has seven goals this season, to lead their attack in this encounter.



Debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK) take on Parkroad Badgers as they seek to haul themselves from the bottom. The students have found the going tough on their maiden season in the top flight and will be hoping for better fortunes in the final stretch.



USIU will be hoping for maximum points in their two matches this weekend against KCA-U and Wazalendo.



In the women’s Premier League, Sliders face University of Nairobi Saturday afternoon, while JKUAT tackle Vikings on Sunday at City Park.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)



Saturday



National men: JKUAT v Multimedia-10am, Wazalendo Masters v Gorilla- 12noon, Mombasa West v Mombasa Sports Club – 3pm (Mombasa)

Premier Women: UoN v Sliders – 2pm

Premier Men: Western Jaguars v Parklands – 3pm (Kakamega), Sikh v Greensharks – 4pm, UISU v KCAU- 6pm



Sunday



Premier Women: JKUAT v Vikings- 9am

National Men: Parkroad Tigers v Gorilla -11am, Karate Axiom v Kimathi – 1pm

Premier Men: Parkroad v TUK -3pm, Wazalendo v USIU



