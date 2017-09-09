

©: Frank Uijlenbroek



Five-time FIH World Player of the Year Jamie Dwyer will return to Bloemendaal for the upcoming season following a late deal signed in Amsterdam late in August.





Dwyer rejoins the club where he won four Dutch Hoofdklasse titles as well as an EHL title in 2009 and the European Cup.



He returns to Bloemendaal with his wife and children. The decision was made during the European Championship in Amsterdam where the Australian superstar met many former teammates and stayed in a current player's house.



Bloemendaal’s Pepijn Post said of Dwyer’s arrival ahead of the new Dutch league season which gets underway on Sunday with a trip to Den Bosch.



"We were pleased with the group even if it came as short notice. With Jamie so excited to come back, that's a great opportunity to strengthen the panel. In the years when Jamie lived in Australia, there was continual contact and, for example, he scouted talent for us in Australia.”



Dwyer says he is delighted to rejoin "the world's best hockey club" and will arrive at the club in October, possibly in time for EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona.



Euro Hockey League media release