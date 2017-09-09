By Nabil Tahir



KARACHI: Captain of Pakistan Whites hockey team Shajeeh Ahmed is optimistic the side can win the upcoming five-match test series against Oman as the team left on Thursday morning.





Ahmed, who will be leading the team for the first time, expressed his confidence to The Express Tribune that a team of talented and experienced players will help them win the series.



The tournament will be played from September 9 to 15 in Oman. “It is good that we are leaving two days before the match begins. This will help us get used to the conditions and is a great opportunity for all of us to get some international exposure,” he said.



“Going to other nations and playing with them brings out the best of a player and we get to know the team’s weak areas,” he said, while adding that these players are not part of the national squad and therefore will benefit a lot from this experience.



Ahmed said the team has been working hard for the tour and thinks it can win the series. “The main aim behind such series is to increase the pool of players for the national side. Every player in the team knows that they can be picked for the national side if they maintain their fitness and improve on their skills,” he said. “We will all be giving our best as a team.”



The Pakistan Whites squad for the series against Oman includes Hafiz Ali Umair, Ali Raza, Asad Aziz, Mubashir Ali, Mohammad Sohail Manzoor, Tazeemul Hassan, Faizan, Taimur Malik, Rana Sohail Riaz, Shajeeh Ahmed (c), Mohammad Atiq, Samiullah, Shan Irshad, Abdul Jabbar, Mohammad Naveed, Nohaiz Zahid Malik, Awaisur Rehman and Amir Ali.



The Express Tribune