Waltherus Marijne had taken charge of women's team in March this year.





Waltherus Marijne is also known as Sjoerd Marijne. (Twitter)



Waltherus Marijne, also known as Sjoerd Marijne was on Friday named chief coach of the Indian men's hockey side.





The announcement came as surprise to many as Marijne's name was not being mentioned as the top contender. One of the so-called contenders Harendra Singh will take charge of the women's team from Marijne.



Marijne who is the current Indian women's hockey coach will be in charge till 2020.



- Marijne was senior level player who has played for The Netherlands.



- As a coach, he led the Dutch Under-21 women’s side to a World Cup title.



- Marijne also led the Dutch senior women’s side to a gold at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in 2015.



- Between 2011-2014, Marijne was the national head coach for The Netherlands Under-21 men, apart from a short stint with Liaoning Men China.



- He has never coached a senior national men's side.



DNA