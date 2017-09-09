s2h team







Three days after Hockey India advertised for the Men's chief coach for the Indian national team, and seven days before the deadline of it, we have been informed that Waltherus Marijne has been made chief coach, even as he is touring with national women team as its chief coach in Europe right now and is expected to return ten days from now.





Tragedy follows comedy. If dropping reigning coach Roelant Oltamans was tragedy, the upgrading of women's coach is comedy.



September 15th was the deadline for the aspirants to apply for the post, but today noon none other than the Sports Minister of the country Col Rajyavardhan Rathore had tweeted the decision, to be shortly later dutifully followed by Hockey India in its social media handle.



Everything looks unprofessional.



The main claimant Harendra Singh has been made chief coach of the Women's team to replace Waltherus Marijne.



It remains to be seen whether he will accept the post.



The 43-year-old Dutchman was appointed as the Indian women's coach in February earlier this year.



Interestingly, he has never worked with a national men's team before.



The position for men's coach had fallen vacant after Roelant Oltmans was sacked last week, following a string of poor performances in the recent past.



OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE OF SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA



Dronacharya Awardee Harinder Singh appointed as the High Performance Specialist Coach of the Indian Senior Women Hockey Team.



The expertise and coaching skills of Harendra Singh has been duly recognised by SAI AND Hockey India as the appointment of Harendra Singh was confirmed during the Joint Committee Meeting held at SAI, Head Office, JN Sports Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi on 7th September.



This decision has been taken jointly by SAI and Hockey India on the basis of recent and past performance of Shri Harendra Singh, wherein due to his coaching techniques, teaching skill and motivational tools led to the victory of the junior men team in the Junior Men World Cup in 2016 at Lucknow.



He has also shouldered the responsibility as the Chief Coach of the Senior Men Hockey team from 2008 to 2009 and National coach from 2009 to 2010. He is a Level III certified Coach.



The present Chief Coach of Indian Senior Women Hockey Team, Mr. Waltherus Norbertus Maria Marijne will shoulder the responsibility as Chief Coach of Indian Senior Men Hockey Team post his return from the ongoing Europe tour. Mr. Marijne has accepted the offer of Chief Coach.



Dronacharya Awardee Mr Harendra Singh will take over the new responsibility shortly.



