Harendra is the best option for women, says David John



Ashwin Achal





David John.



Hockey India High Performance Director David John dismissed suggestions that newly-appointed Indian men’s team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne does not possess relevant experience for the post.





On the sidelines of the Bengaluru Cup invitational hockey tournament here on Friday, John explained that Marijne had what it takes to propel India to the top of the world rankings. Excerpts:



Marijne’s appointment: He’s young, and has a modern style of coaching. He coached the Netherlands women’s team to the World No. 1 spot. Our group of players have the potential to be the best in the world, and therefore need a coach who can take them there. We have a goal for the team — be World No. 1 by 2020.



Marijne’s lack of experience with men’s teams: This is not entirely correct. In 2013, he was the coach of the Netherlands under-23 men’s team. I don’t think there is much of a difference between coaching men and women at the senior level. Marijne is a good manager of people, which is important. He will delegate responsibility among players who form the leader group. He will be in constant touch with this group, and will get feedback from them. This is an important aspect of modern coaching.



Focus on Indian style: The men’s team has had five international coaches in the last six years, who have all come in with their own foreign style of hockey. But then, no one had asked the players about adopting an Indian style. So we recently sat with all 35 members of the senior team, who themselves came up with an Indian style. I want to ensure that the new coach allows them to play in this style, and not impose a new style on them. In 8-10 years, the world will identify our hockey as the Indian style. This consists of high-tempo, high-energy, fast, free-flowing and exciting hockey.



Harendra Singh as India women’s coach: He has proven himself to be a great junior coach. I felt it was important to provide opportunities to Indian coaches, and not look at foreigners all the time. He will be with the team until 2020. Hopefully, we can qualify for the 2020 Olympics and the 2018 Asian Games.



Harendra being more keen on coaching the men’s team: We considered a number of options for the men's team. Harendra and Marijne were two options. Marijne had the better track record, and we feel he is the better option at the moment. For the women, Harendra is the best candidate.



