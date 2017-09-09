Three days after advertising for post, HI decides to hand the job to the Dutchman; Harendra given women’s team





Harendra Singh



Chandigarh: Hockey India (HI) has appointed Sjoerd Marijne of the Netherlands as the chief coach of the men’s national team to replace Roelant Oltmans, who was sacked last Saturday. Interestingly, Marijne was the coach of the Indian women’s team and has never coached a senior men’s team in the past.





Harendra Singh, who was the coach of the junior men’s team that won the World Cup last year, has been appointed the High Performance Specialist coach of the senior women’s team. A Sports Ministry statement said that the decisions were taken yesterday after a meeting between officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and HI. Marijne and Harendra have reportedly been appointed on their positions until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Newly-appointed Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced the decisions on his Twitter page: “Current Chief Coach of Indian Senior Women Hockey Team, Mr Waltherus Marijne, will take over as Chief Coach of Indian Senior Men Hockey Team.”



Marijne is currently in the Netherlands with the Indian women’s team, which is touring Europe for three matches against Dutch club teams and a fourth match against the Belgian junior men’s team. Marijne, who was appointed the chief coach of the women’s team in February, will take charge of the men’s team on September 20 after returning from Europe.



No challenge?



Just five days ago, David John, Hockey India’s High Performance Director, had declared that finding a new coach for the men’s team would be very challenging. John had said: “Since the four-year Olympic cycle has begun, it would be difficult to rope in the best, but that is not to say we cannot. Next we will start the process of identifying a coach who has the capability of bringing out the best in the team over the next two years.”



After these comments by John, it had been expected that finding the new coach would take a few months, or at least a few weeks. It’s a matter of great surprise, though, that HI has taken less than a week to find a replacement for Oltmans.



In fact, HI had advertised for the post of the men’s team head coach merely three days ago, and the deadline for the interested candidates to apply was September 15.



“The advertisement has been withdrawn as both HI and the Sports Authority of India felt Marijne is the best candidate for the job having spent more than six months in the country,” a senior HI official said today.



Marijne had not applied for the job, and it has been reported that he was not very keen to take it up, but was persuaded by HI and SAI officials.



Reactions



In my opinion, the appointment defies logic. This man (Marijne) has never coached a senior men's team. He hardly knows the players. Harendra has been given the women's team but he too has never been involved with the women's team.



Ajit Pal Singh, former india captain



It is a step in the backward direction. I can't make any sense of the decisions taken. Harendra was a strong contender for the job. It is a negative decision. It seems Hockey India only wants to appoint foreign coaches.



Dhanraj Pillay, former india captain



Know Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra Singh



Marijne has played for The Netherlands

Coached the Dutch Under-21 women's side to a World Cup title

Guided Dutch senior women's side to title triumph in World League Semi-Finals in 2015

Was head coach of The Netherlands Under-21 men's team from 2011 to 2014

Harendra Singh represented India during 1985 to 1991, played 43 international games

Has coached the senior men's team from 2009 to 2011

In 2014, he was appointed coach of the junior men's team. The team went on to win Junior World Cup in 2016.



