New Delhi: Hockey India congratulated Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra Singh on being appointed as the Chief Coach for the Indian Men's and women's team respectively by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.





In India, its Government of India through its arm Sports Authority of India, pays the salary of foreign coaches and appoints them after getting concerned national Federation's choice.



Marijne is presently in Holland for the Europe Tour. He was appointed as Chief Coach for Indian Women's team earlier this year in February.



Under him the team has given mixed results: Won the World League Round 2 and the 5-match Belarus Test Series, India finished 8th in the World League Semifinal in Johannesburg.



"Firstly, I would like to thank the Hon’ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for his swift action on appointing the new Chief Coach for the Indian Men's Team as well as appointing the Chief Coach for the Indian Women's Team. His timely action will help the teams prepare well for the upcoming all-important Asia Cup in October," said Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.



He further stated that Marijne and Harendra Singh in their new roles will help Indian Hockey grow to its desired heights.



"I congratulate both Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra Singh. While Sjoerd is young and dynamic, has coached both the Netherlands U21 Men's Team and Senior Women's team, Harendra comes with a plenty of coaching experience, highlight of which is Junior Men's World Cup last year. We at Hockey India are confident the duo will work to the best of their abilities to bring glory to Indian Hockey," added the Secretary General.



Both Sjoerd Marine and Harendra Singh expressed their excitement on the new roles assigned to them. “I’m excited to take the new role and thank Hockey India for showing their confidence in my abilities,” said Marijne.



Harendra said, “After the Junior World Cup success, I am excited to take up this new role with the Women’s Team and would like to thank Hockey India for considering me for the new assignment."



