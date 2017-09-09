New Delhi: Hockey India congratulates 43-year-old Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne on being appointed as the Chief Coach for the Indian Men’s team by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The governing body for hockey in India also congratulates Dronacharya awardee Harendra Singh for being appointed as the Chief Coach for the Indian Women’s team.





Marijne, who is presently in Holland for the Europe Tour which begins today, was appointed as Chief Coach for Indian Women’s team earlier this year in February. Under him the team won the World League Round 2 as well as won the 5-match Series against Belarus. In the most recent outing, the team finished 8th in the World League Semi Final in Johannesburg. “Firstly, I would like to thank the Hon’ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for his swift action on appointing the new Chief Coach for the Indian Men’s Team as well as appointing the Chief Coach for the Indian Women’s Team. His timely action will help the teams prepare well for the upcoming all-important Asia Cup in October,” expressed Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.



He further stated that Marijne and Harendra Singh in their new roles will help Indian Hockey grow to its desired heights. “I congratulate both Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra Singh. While Sjoerd is young and dynamic, has Coached both the Netherlands U21 Mens Team and Senior Womens Team, Harendra too comes with plenty of coaching experience and the highlight of his career was winning the Junior Men’s World Cup last year. We at Hockey India are confident the duo will work to the best of their abilities to bring glory to Indian Hockey,” added the Secretary General.



Both Sjoerd Marine and Harendra Singh expressed their excitement on the new roles assigned to them. “I’m excited to take the new role and thank Hockey India for showing their confidence in my abilities,” said Marijne. Harendra said, “After the Junior World Cup success, I am excited to take up this new role with the Women’s Team and would like to thank Hockey India for considering me for the new assignment.”



Hockey India media release