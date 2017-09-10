

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Argentine midfielder Ignacio 'Nano' Ortiz is the second and last addition to the Real Club de Polo first team squad for the 2017/18 season.





Ortiz was another of the heroes that won the gold medal that at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, joining fellow Argentina internationals Pedro Ibarra and Matias Rey.



Until now, he was part of the senior team of his entity, Club Banco Provincia de Buenos Aires but the 30-year-old joins Polo for the upcoming season with an option for a second season.



Speaking about the move, the midfielder knows that RC Polo "always has great goals every time a new season starts" and is looking forward to returning to the Eduardo Dualde having previously played their with RS Tenis.



"Polo is a club that has won several championships in recent years which is something that I love. It is a challenge to be part of a team whose mentality is to win everything that they play in."



The season starts for Polo on September 24 with a trip to San Sebastian and he follows Max Plennevaux as the second major arrival, counter-acting the departures of Sander Baart to Braxgata and Lucas Vila to Mannheimer HC.



"I do not take the successes previously achieved by RC Polo as a pressure added but as an extra motivation that increases my desire to achieve as many goals as possible for the club and the team,” Ortiz concluded.



Euro Hockey League media release