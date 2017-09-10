Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: Former Indian men's hockey chief coach Roelant Oltmans came down heavily on Hockey India on Saturday, a day after sources in the national body told TOI that the Dutchman was shown the door as they found that he had lost interest in the team after the Rio Olympics last year and that he had left the players confused with the changes he made in the team and tactics.





Reacting to Saturday's news report, Oltmans, who is currently in Bhopal, said: "The allegations made against me are ridiculous. It is disappointing to read what people in Hockey India are saying now. Firstly, I have no business interest in India to get distracted and to say I had become predictable as a coach or I confused the players is also wrong. After each tournament, we went through our performances and made changes."



Oltmans said the allegations were part of Hockey India's strategy to take the focus away from his sacking. "I think Hockey India is trying to justify why they sacked me. I accept they wanted another coach; they may have had their reasons, so let them hire someone else, which they have. We will see in the future if the decision is right or wrong."



Oltmans also pointed out that while accusations were being made now, he was handed a contract extension until the 2020 Olympics a couple of months after the Rio Games. "After the Olympics I was with the junior men's team for four months in the build-up to the World Cup. Thirteen from the junior set-up were included into the core group this year. So where is the question of not encouraging youngsters?" Oltmans questioned.



He also said Hockey India knew that many players were being tried out in the first three tournaments of the season. "What are they talking about results? The first three tournaments were used to find the right combinations."



