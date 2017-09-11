Erin Huffman scored two goals and Old Dominion overcame an early deficit to defeat Richmond 4-2 in field hockey on Sunday at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex.





The Spiders (0-5) took a 1-0 lead two minutes into the match on a goal by Florentine Beelaerts van Blokland on a corner kick. Huffman scored her first goal to tie it eight minutes later.



Amie Olton gave the Monarchs (3-3) a 2-1 lead with a goal off a corner. Danielle Grega and Rebecca Birch got assists on the play. Huffman posted her second goal to make it 3-1 and Alexandria Brewer notched her first career goal to extend it to 4-1.



The Virginian Pilot Online