Patrick Burns





No. 3 Penn State had one thing on its mind Sunday: revenge.





Last November, Princeton ended the Nittany Lions’ season earlier than they had hoped, upsetting Penn State 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.



On Sunday, the Tigers owned the majority of the game’s chances, but Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Jenny Rizzo took matters into her own hands, holding Princeton scoreless and leading Penn State to a 2-0 road win in the process.



Princeton (1-3) outshot the Nittany Lions 15-12, including a 12-3 advantage in the second half, but Rizzo made sure no shots from the opposition would find the back of the cage.





Penn State (5-0) also took advantage of its opportunities on set pieces, scoring each of its goals on penalty corners.



Junior forward Moira Putsch opened up the scoring 13 minutes in, deflecting a shot from Katie Dembrowski into the back of the net. The goal put Putsch in the team lead for goals on the season with five.



The Tigers controlled much of the game’s possession until the 52nd minute, when Penn State picked up another penalty corner.



Junior midfielder/forward Aurelia Meijer picked up the ball at the top of the arc and slotted it to the left of Princeton goalkeeper Grace Baylis, extending the Nittany Lions’ lead to two.



Penn State will travel to Lewisburg on Tuesday for a clash against Bucknell at 7 p.m., followed by the Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten game of the year at home against Iowa on Friday at 5 p.m.



The Daily Collegian