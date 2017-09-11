By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Seth Oburu and Sikh Union Allan Inigu fight for the ball when they played Men Premier at City Park. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Former champions Nairobi Sikh Union beat Greensharks 2-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match yesterday at City Park.





In another encounter, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) also won by a similar margin against Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU).



Davis Wanangwe and former Kenya Police and Chase Sailors attacking midfielder Francis Esikuri were on target for Sikh Union while Chris Wokila scored Sharks’ consolation goal. The win gave the 2012 champions a good start to the second leg of the season.



Sikh Union’s captain Amit Rajput said they hope to get better in subsequent matches.



“Our main objective is to finish in a good position. We fought well to earn maximum points,” he said.



After the first round, Sikh Union finished fifth with 22 points, 18 less than league leaders and 2013 winners Kenya Police, who are seeking to end a three-year trophy drought.



Both sides were at level for the better part of the match, battling to a barren draw in the first half. After minutes of a fruitless battle, Wanangwe drew first blood in the 36th minute, beating Sharks defence to slot in past goalkeeper Alexander Muge and give his side a 1-0 lead.



Sharks responded with urgency and intensified their quest to break Sikh Union’s defence. Their efforts were rewarded when Wokila ensured parity two minutes to the break of the third quarter. Not ready to share the spoils, Sikh Union pressed deep into Sharks’ territory with Esikuri scoring the winning goal three minutes to the final whistle through a penalty corner.



USIU-A added misery to their KCAU counterparts after rallying from a goal down to secure victory. KCAU took the lead in the 15th minute through Captain Gordon Odiwuor’s penalty corner.



The Standard Online