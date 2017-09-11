



Uhlenhorst Mülheim produced a superb start to their new Bundesliga season in Germany as they won 6-3 at Club an der Alster with Thilo Stralkowski and Malte Hellwig both netting twice.





They built up a 4-0 lead inside 14 minutes with Tobias Matania opening the scoring almost immediately before Stralkowski, Benjamin Becker and Hellwig got on the mark.



Alster got one back but a second Hellwig goal made it 5-1 at half-time before Stralkowski closed out the win in the second half.



On the down side, though, Lukas Windfeder suffered a thigh injury in the second quarter which forced him off the pitch and they will now hope it is not serious enough to keep him out of the EHL ROUND1 in October in Barcelona.



Elsewhere, reigning champions Mannheimer HC beat TSV Mannheim 3-1 in front of 850 fans. Kei Käppeler had given TSV a 20th minute lead before a pair of Paul Zmyslony goals swapped the lead and Lucas Vila completed the win in the 52nd minute.



Coach Michael McCann said he was “satisfied with the start” and felt his side had chances for further goals despite an impressive start from TSV.



Michael Körper scored seven times for Harvestehuder THC in their 10-1 dismissal of Düsseldorfer HC while Rot-Weiss Köln beat Nuremberg HTC 2-0 with Christopher Rühr and Moritz Trompertz on the mark.



Euro Hockey League media release