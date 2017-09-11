wo pulsating finals played at in Potchefstroom today to determine the winners of the 2017 SA Hockey Under 21 IPT.



Women’s Final – Southern Gauteng vs. Western Province Pens



It was a tentative opening half as the two sides waited for openings to capitalise. Southern Gauteng has been immense under Tsoanelo Pholo, but her charges were not going to underestimate Cindy Brown’s squad. The game, however, came to life in the third chukka as Southerns fired back-to-back penalty corners in the 36th and 37th minutes through Lezaan Janse and then Gabriella Terblanche.





The impressive defensive unit would then shut up shop and Nadia Mattana in goals would deal with whatever was thrown her way. They ended the tournament having conceded only one goal and were rightfully our 2017 under 21 IPT Champions



Result: SG 2-0 WP Pens



Men’s Final – Western Province vs. Northern Blues



If the Ladies final had distinct favourites, that was not the case in the Men’s as the Province side led by Jason Mulder and the Blues team under the tutelage of Ryan Anderson had very little on paper to separate them and the game would follow that script too.



Connor Beauchamp fired in a blistering penalty corner to give WP the early lead, a lead that would last only 7 minutes before Michael Hesse pulled one back through a field goal. We would have to wait 27 minutes after that for the next goal and this time the Blues pulled ahead from a superbly taken penalty corner by Peabo Lembethe. Province raised the temperature and were eventually rewarded with a 55th minute equaliser by Beauchamp again.



That would be the last goal of the game and so the title would be decided on showdowns. Early goals from WP through Maximillian Pike and Luke Schooling were followed by misses by Campbell, Tate and Hobson. The Blues had missed through Steven Paulo, Travis Jutronich and National player Tevin Kok, before Cody van Breemen pulled one back. Unfortunately for the Blues Nicholas Church could not beat Christopher Rhode in the WP goal and it was the Cape side that would take home the title.



Result: WP (2) 2 -2 (1) N. Blues



Final Results for the tournament

Ladies U21 IPT Men’s U21 IPT POS TEAM POS TEAM 1 Southern Gauteng 1 Western Province 2 Western Province Pens 2 Northern Blues 3 Northern Blues 3 Southern Gauteng 4 Free State 4 Western Province Pens 5 North West 5 Eastern Province 6 Eastern Province 6 Free State 7 Western Province 7 KZN Coastals 8 Invitational 8 North West 9 KZN Coastals 9 Mpumalanga 10 Mpumalanga 10 Border

SA Hockey Association media release