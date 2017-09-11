



After being held to a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the 5-match hockey series, Pakistan's Development Squad defeated the hosts Oman 4-2 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat.





Played in the floodlights with a large number of Pakistani expats in the crowd, it was a well contested show. But the visiting Pakistan side was the better team most of the time.



Skipper Shajeeh Ahmed, who came into the limelight during the last national championships where he was the top scorer with three hat tricks, netted two goals today.



-SCORERS:

Pakistan Development Squad: Shajeeh Ahmed (2), Rana Sohail, Awaisur Rehman

Oman: Basim Khatir Rajab & Ammar Jumma alshaibi



3rd match will be played on Tuesday



PHF Media release