Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Teamer side ad
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Captain Shajeeh Ahmed's Brace in Development Squad's 4-2 win over Oman

Published on Monday, 11 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 51
View Comments



After being held to a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the 5-match hockey series, Pakistan's Development Squad defeated the hosts Oman 4-2 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat.



Played in the floodlights with a large number of Pakistani expats in the crowd, it was a well contested show. But the visiting Pakistan side was the better team most of the time.

Skipper Shajeeh Ahmed, who came into the limelight during the last national championships where he was the top scorer with three hat tricks, netted two goals today.

-SCORERS:
Pakistan Development Squad: Shajeeh Ahmed (2), Rana Sohail, Awaisur Rehman
Oman: Basim Khatir Rajab & Ammar Jumma alshaibi

3rd match will be played on Tuesday

PHF Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.