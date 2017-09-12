Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Christ’s and St Cuth’s take top school honours

Published on Tuesday, 12 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
Photo: Planet Hockey

Christ’s College and St Cuthbert’s College have been crowned this year’s New Zealand Aon Secondary Schools champions over the weekend.



Christ’s won the Aon Rankin Cup in a heart-stopping 2-1 shoot-out victory over Christchurch Boys’ High after the score was locked up 0-0 at the end of regular time.

Palmerston North Boys School came through to defeat King’s College 2-1 after Thomas Walshe struck in golden goal to seal the bronze medal match.

In the girls’ tournament, St Cutherbert’s College secured the Aon Federation Cup after edging Rangi Ruru Girls School 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from captain Madison Doar.

St Margaret’s College edged past Villa Maria College 3-2 when Emily Wium delivered the winner in golden point to decide the bronze medal.

Aon SECONDARY SCHOOL TOURNAMENTS – TIER 1 AND 2 MEDAL MATCHES

BOYS

GIRLS

TIER 1

Aon RANKIN CUP

Gold Medal Match
Christ’s College beat Christchurch Boys 2-1 (s/o)

Bronze Medal Match
Palmerston North beat King’s 2-1 (golden goal)

Aon FEDERATION CUP

Gold Medal Match
St Cuthbert’s beat Rangi Ruru 1-0

Bronze Medal Match
St Margaret’s beat Villa Maria 3-2 (golden goal)

TIER 2

Aon INDIA SHIELD

Gold Medal Match
St Kentigern beat Wellington College 3-1

Bronze Medal Match
Pukekohe High beat Rathkeale 5-4

Aon MARIE FRY TROPHY

Gold Medal Match
Waikato Dio beat Christchurch Girls 4-2 (s/o)

Bronze Medal Match
Bethlehem College beat Tauranga Girls 3-0


CLICK HERE to see all results from the Aon Secondary Schools Tournament

Hockey New Zealand Media release

