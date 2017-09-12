Christ’s and St Cuth’s take top school honours
Photo: Planet Hockey
Christ’s College and St Cuthbert’s College have been crowned this year’s New Zealand Aon Secondary Schools champions over the weekend.
Christ’s won the Aon Rankin Cup in a heart-stopping 2-1 shoot-out victory over Christchurch Boys’ High after the score was locked up 0-0 at the end of regular time.
Palmerston North Boys School came through to defeat King’s College 2-1 after Thomas Walshe struck in golden goal to seal the bronze medal match.
In the girls’ tournament, St Cutherbert’s College secured the Aon Federation Cup after edging Rangi Ruru Girls School 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from captain Madison Doar.
St Margaret’s College edged past Villa Maria College 3-2 when Emily Wium delivered the winner in golden point to decide the bronze medal.
Hockey New Zealand Media release