

Photo: Planet Hockey



Christ’s College and St Cuthbert’s College have been crowned this year’s New Zealand Aon Secondary Schools champions over the weekend.





Christ’s won the Aon Rankin Cup in a heart-stopping 2-1 shoot-out victory over Christchurch Boys’ High after the score was locked up 0-0 at the end of regular time.



Palmerston North Boys School came through to defeat King’s College 2-1 after Thomas Walshe struck in golden goal to seal the bronze medal match.



In the girls’ tournament, St Cutherbert’s College secured the Aon Federation Cup after edging Rangi Ruru Girls School 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from captain Madison Doar.



St Margaret’s College edged past Villa Maria College 3-2 when Emily Wium delivered the winner in golden point to decide the bronze medal.



Aon SECONDARY SCHOOL TOURNAMENTS – TIER 1 AND 2 MEDAL MATCHES





BOYS



GIRLS



TIER 1



Aon RANKIN CUP



Gold Medal Match

Christ’s College beat Christchurch Boys 2-1 (s/o)



Bronze Medal Match

Palmerston North beat King’s 2-1 (golden goal) Aon FEDERATION CUP



Gold Medal Match

St Cuthbert’s beat Rangi Ruru 1-0



Bronze Medal Match

St Margaret’s beat Villa Maria 3-2 (golden goal)



TIER 2



Aon INDIA SHIELD



Gold Medal Match

St Kentigern beat Wellington College 3-1



Bronze Medal Match

Pukekohe High beat Rathkeale 5-4 Aon MARIE FRY TROPHY



Gold Medal Match

Waikato Dio beat Christchurch Girls 4-2 (s/o)



Bronze Medal Match

Bethlehem College beat Tauranga Girls 3-0



CLICK HERE to see all results from the Aon Secondary Schools Tournament

Hockey New Zealand Media release