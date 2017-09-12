By Scott Gelman



Maryland field hockey defender Bodil Keus was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the team announced.





Keus, a sophomore from Amsterdam in her first year at Maryland, scored the Terps' lone goal in Sunday's 1-0 win against No. 9 Louisville. Her 48th-minute shot lifted No. 11 Maryland to its first win against a ranked opponent this season.



Led by Keus, who has been Maryland's go-to player off penalty corners this season, the Terps backline didn't allow Towson to attempt a shot Friday. The Cardinals took eight shots Sunday, but Maryland kept a clean sheet.



Keus has started four of Maryland's five contests this season and leads the team with three goals. She has six points and 21 shots, 14 of which were on goal.



The honor is Keus' first in her Terps career.



Maryland is scheduled to open Big Ten play with a match at Indiana on Friday afternoon.



The Diamondback