When Hockey India sacked Roelant Oltmans as the coach of the national team, one expected that future plans had been elaborately planned before making this sudden move. Hockey India was busy inviting proposals for a new coach and one expected that they would ask an interim coach to take over till a final call could be taken with a long-term vision in mind. But the appointment of Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne within six days of Oltmans’ removal has come as a surprise to most Hockey lovers and experts as well.





Till last Saturday, Marjine was coaching the women’s team and had achieved just about moderate success. Wonder what made HI officials so enamoured with him that they decided to hand him the job of the men’s team till 2020 Olympics? As per reports, Marjine was reluctant to take the new job but was convinced to take over.



What has complicated matters is the appointment of former junior coach, Harendra Singh, as the new coach of the women’s team. Most were expecting Singh to be rewarded with the responsibility of the senior team after he delivered the junior world cup to India last year. As many as six players of that winning team are already playing in the senior team. That had made Singh a natural choice as more juniors are expected to make their way into the senior team over the coming years.



These appointments defy logic as both Marjine and Singh have been given a complex task by moving them from their current area of expertise. What is surprising is the news of these appointments was put out in the public domain by none other than the new sports minister and former Olympian, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.



